Tao Okamoto Wins Best Actress at Cannes

CANNES, May 25 (News On Japan) - Tao Okamoto and French actress Virginie Efira won the Best Actress award at the Cannes International Film Festival, for their performances in Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film 'Suddenly, I Feel Sick', marking the first time a Japanese actress has received the honor.

The awards ceremony began shortly after 3 a.m. Japan time on May 24th, where Okamoto and Efira were announced as recipients of the Best Actress prize for their leading roles in Hamaguchi's film.

The movie is based on a collection of exchanged letters between a philosopher and a cultural anthropologist, both battling cancer. The two actresses portrayed French and Japanese women who share the same name while facing illness.

During the ceremony, Okamoto said, "The only reason a Japanese actress like myself is able to stand here today is because of a wonderful director, an outstanding screenplay, and incredible guidance."

The festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or, was awarded to 'Fjord', directed by a filmmaker from Romania.

Tao Okamoto began her career in the Japanese fashion industry as a teenager, long before becoming internationally known as an actress. Born in Chiba Prefecture in 1985, she started modeling at the age of 14 and gradually built a reputation in Tokyo’s competitive fashion scene. Her sharp facial features, unconventional bowl-cut hairstyle, and androgynous runway presence helped distinguish her from many Japanese models of the era.

A major turning point came in 2006, when Okamoto moved to Paris to pursue an international modeling career. At a time when relatively few East Asian models were regularly featured on European runways, she quickly attracted attention from major fashion houses. She later relocated to New York in 2009, expanding her presence across the American and European fashion industries.

During her rise in fashion, Okamoto worked with some of the biggest luxury brands in the world, including Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Miu Miu, Kenzo, Tommy Hilfiger, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, and Fendi. She appeared in campaigns photographed by renowned photographers such as Mario Testino, Mario Sorrenti, Craig McDean, and Alasdair McLellan.

She also became a frequent presence in international fashion magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, W Magazine, V Magazine, Interview, and i-D. In 2009, Vogue Nippon devoted a special issue to her, making her one of the few Japanese models at the time to achieve that level of recognition within the global fashion industry. She was later named one of Vogue Nippon’s “Women of the Year” and also received recognition from the Japan Fashion Editors’ Club as “Model of the Year.”

Okamoto’s unique image helped redefine perceptions of Japanese models internationally. Her short haircut became especially influential in fashion circles during the late 2000s, with designers and stylists frequently referencing her look in runway collections. Fashion media described her as one of the defining Japanese models of her generation alongside figures such as Ai Tominaga.

After establishing herself in fashion, Okamoto began transitioning into acting in the early 2010s. Her breakthrough came in 2013 when she made her film debut opposite Hugh Jackman in the Hollywood superhero film The Wolverine. She played Mariko Yashida, the female lead and emotional center of the film. The role introduced her to global audiences and marked one of the rare occasions at the time when a Japanese actress held a major role in a Hollywood comic-book production.

Her performance in The Wolverine opened the door to further international acting opportunities. In 2015, she joined the cast of the television thriller Hannibal, playing Chiyoh, a mysterious figure connected to Hannibal Lecter’s past. The same year, she appeared in Amazon’s alternate-history series The Man in the High Castle. These roles demonstrated her ability to move beyond fashion and establish credibility as a dramatic actress.

In 2016, Okamoto returned to the superhero genre in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where she portrayed Mercy Graves, an associate of Lex Luthor. Although the role was smaller than her breakthrough performance in The Wolverine, it further strengthened her profile within Hollywood productions.

Alongside her Hollywood work, Okamoto also developed a parallel career in Japanese cinema and television. She appeared in Japanese productions including Laplace's Witch and the naval thriller franchise The Silent Service. Her bilingual international career allowed her to move fluidly between Japanese and overseas productions, something relatively uncommon among Japanese actresses of her generation.

Fashion remained an important part of her public image even after moving into acting. International fashion publications frequently highlighted her red-carpet appearances and evolving style. Vogue described her as someone who successfully reinvented herself from runway star into actress while maintaining strong ties to the luxury fashion world.

Source: TBS