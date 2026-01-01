Nintendo Switch 2 Price Raised by 10,000 Yen as Memory Chip Costs Surge

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - Nintendo's game console 'Nintendo Switch 2' will become 10,000 yen more expensive from May 25th.

According to Nintendo, the price of the 'Nintendo Switch 2,' which was released in June 2025, has been raised by 10,000 yen in Japan, bringing the retail price to 59,980 yen including tax.

The company cited soaring semiconductor memory prices and other factors behind the increase, saying the decision was made after considering "changes in various market conditions and the future profitability of global operations."

Global cumulative sales of the 'Switch 2' are projected to reach 19.86 million units by the end of March 2026, an increase of approximately 2.5 million units from the end of December 2025.

Source: FNN