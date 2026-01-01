Kentarō Ito and Natsuki Deguchi Spark Dating Rumors

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - Actors Kentarō Ito and Natsuki Deguchi have become the focus of intense speculation after the pair were reportedly seen together late at night in the parking area of an apartment complex.

Witnesses said the two were carrying a large number of shopping bags as they casually entered the same building together, prompting a wave of reactions on social media, where many users questioned whether the pair may be in a serious relationship.

The rumored relationship is said to have developed after the two co-starred in a film project together. Attention has also turned toward Ito’s personal journey following past controversies and how he has worked to rebuild his career in the entertainment industry.

The video examines not only the details behind the dating rumors, but also the pair’s first meeting, the nature of their current relationship, public reaction online, and the possibility of future developments.

Viewers who watch until the end may discover that the story goes beyond a simple celebrity romance report, offering a closer look at the personalities and backgrounds of both actors.

Are you supportive of the rumored relationship, or do you think it is better to wait and see? Social media users are continuing to share divided opinions online.

伊藤健太郎と出口夏希が熱愛！

Source: Info Japan News