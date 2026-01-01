News On Japan
Entertainment

Kentarō Ito and Natsuki Deguchi Spark Dating Rumors

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - Actors Kentarō Ito and Natsuki Deguchi have become the focus of intense speculation after the pair were reportedly seen together late at night in the parking area of an apartment complex.

Witnesses said the two were carrying a large number of shopping bags as they casually entered the same building together, prompting a wave of reactions on social media, where many users questioned whether the pair may be in a serious relationship.

The rumored relationship is said to have developed after the two co-starred in a film project together. Attention has also turned toward Ito’s personal journey following past controversies and how he has worked to rebuild his career in the entertainment industry.

The video examines not only the details behind the dating rumors, but also the pair’s first meeting, the nature of their current relationship, public reaction online, and the possibility of future developments.

Viewers who watch until the end may discover that the story goes beyond a simple celebrity romance report, offering a closer look at the personalities and backgrounds of both actors.

Are you supportive of the rumored relationship, or do you think it is better to wait and see? Social media users are continuing to share divided opinions online.

伊藤健太郎と出口夏希が熱愛！

Previously: Actor Kentaro Ito arrested for hit-and-run in Shibuya

Source: Info Japan News

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

1200-Year-Old Temple on Miyajima Reduced to Ashes

Flames broke out on the morning of May 20th on Miyajima Island in Hiroshima Prefecture, home to one of Japan's World Heritage sites, destroying Reikado Hall near the summit of Mount Misen.

From Bento Boxes to Garbage Bags, Rising Costs Hitting Daily Life Across Japan

Uncertainty surrounding the situation in the Middle East is beginning to affect daily life in Japan, as concerns over crude oil supplies spread to restaurants, cleaning services and even household garbage disposal systems across the Kansai region.

Tochigi Robbery-Murder Suspect’s Wife Posted Dance Videos on Social Media

A 25-year-old woman arrested as a suspected ringleader in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture once posted cheerful dance videos on social media and was remembered by those who knew her as an energetic and outgoing young woman.

Japan Releases Six Rules to Avoid Bear Encounters

The Japanese government has released a set of guidelines titled "Six Rules to Avoid Encountering Bears" as bear sightings across the country continue to rise sharply compared to the same period in previous years.

Knife-Wielding Man Injures Two Japanese at Shanghai Restaurant

Three people, including two Japanese nationals, were injured after a man carrying a knife forced his way into a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai, China, on May 19th, according to local authorities.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Kentarō Ito and Natsuki Deguchi Spark Dating Rumors

Actors Kentarō Ito and Natsuki Deguchi have become the focus of intense speculation after the pair were reportedly seen together late at night in the parking area of an apartment complex.

300-Meter 'Kingdom' Manga Sets World Record

A breakwater in Saga City covered with every page from the first 78 volumes of the hit manga "Kingdom" has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for the world's longest continuous outdoor display of manga pages.

Traditional Takigi Noh Heralds Early Summer in Ancient Capital of Nara

The traditional event Takigi Noh, which signals the arrival of early summer in the ancient capital, was held on May 15th at Kasuga Taisha Shrine and Kofukuji Temple in Nara City.

'Sheep in the Box' Officially Screened at Cannes Film Festival

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film "Sheep in the Box," which was selected for the competition section at the 79th Cannes International Film Festival in France, received its official screening on May 16th as it competes for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or.

The Lights of Kabuki Go Out in Dōtonbori

Today we have a look at, unfortunately, the final kabuki show to take place at the Shochiku-za theatre in Osaka, the last remaining kabuki venue in Dōtonbori. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Japanese Cinema in Cannes Spotlight

The Cannes Film Festival opened this week with three Japanese films nominated for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or, including 'Sheep in the Box' directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, 'Nagi Notes' directed by Koji Fukada, and 'Suddenly Feeling Unwell' directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Japanese Hospitality Principles Event Planners Can Learn From

Japanese hospitality has a reputation for being almost mystically attentive, but the principles behind it are practical and teachable.

Curtain Falls on Osaka’s Beloved Theater

The Osaka Shochikuza theater, which has entertained audiences in Osaka’s Dotonbori district for more than a century through films, kabuki and live performances, will close in June 2026 due to aging facilities and the high cost of renovations.