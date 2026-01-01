Curtain Falls on Osaka’s Beloved Theater

OSAKA, May 09 (News On Japan) - The Osaka Shochikuza theater, which has entertained audiences in Osaka’s Dotonbori district for more than a century through films, kabuki and live performances, will close in June 2026 due to aging facilities and the high cost of renovations.

Kabuki actor Nakamura Ganjiro, who also served as a kabuki advisor for the film "Kokuho" and has performed on the theater’s stage for many years, spoke about the emotional impact of the closure.

"When a theater disappears, it means a place for live performing arts disappears as well," Ganjiro said. "For Kamigata Kabuki, Osaka Shochikuza has tremendous meaning."

He added that Dotonbori itself has changed dramatically over the years.

"It used to be a town where people from nearby Osaka neighborhoods came to enjoy themselves, but now it has become a tourist destination," he said. "It feels like the history of Dotonbori is being abruptly cut off."

Located in Osaka’s Minami entertainment district, Osaka Shochikuza first opened in 1923 as a movie theater. Dotonbori once flourished as a theater district dating back to the Edo period, with five major theaters drawing crowds for kabuki and puppet theater performances.

As theaters gradually disappeared over the decades, Shochikuza was rebuilt in 1997 into its current form capable of hosting kabuki and stage productions, reflecting a determination to preserve Dotonbori’s theater culture for future generations.

Nearly 30 years later, the theater became known not only for kabuki but also as a cherished venue for Kansai Junior idol performances, attracting audiences across generations.

Fans described the venue’s intimacy as unmatched.

"Other concerts are held at places like Kyocera Dome or Orix Theater, but nothing compares to the closeness of Shochikuza," one fan said. "It feels like a second home."

In August last year, operator Shochiku announced the theater would close at the end of this month due to deteriorating facilities and soaring replacement costs. The building is also scheduled for demolition.

Ganjiro said the closure represents more than the loss of a building.

"If Shochikuza disappears, it means there will no longer be a true playhouse in Dotonbori," he said. "I never imagined there would be no place left."

Calling the theater an "ibasho," or emotional home, Ganjiro said actors and staff had built their lives around the venue.

Before major performances, Dotonbori traditionally hosted "oneri" processions, where kabuki actors paraded through the streets to greet fans. The latest procession drew huge crowds, with kabuki supporters filling the district one final time.

Audience members also expressed concern over the cultural consequences of the closure.

"The first time I ever saw kabuki was here," one visitor said. "Shochikuza felt less formal and more approachable than other theaters."

Another fan warned that Kansai could lose an important center for traditional arts.

"Having one fewer place where people can watch kabuki year-round creates a real sense of crisis that the culture itself could disappear," the fan said.

Local business owners who have worked in Dotonbori for generations also lamented the theater’s disappearance.

Imai, whose family has operated businesses in the area for nearly 200 years, recalled an era when famous stars regularly visited local restaurants.

"Kabuki actors back then were like influencers," Imai said. "If an actor mentioned on stage that they wanted udon or sukiyaki from a certain restaurant, customers would flood in afterward."

He said Dotonbori has transformed from a district centered on rakugo, manzai and kabuki into an area dominated by tourism and foreign visitors.

"To be honest, it feels like we’ve been abandoned," he said. "I know Shochiku made a painful decision, but part of me still wants to say, ‘Please keep trying.’"

For many in Osaka, Shochikuza represented the heart of Dotonbori itself.

"Without Shochikuza, an entire era feels like it’s ending," Ganjiro said. "I still hope a theater will return someday."

With the final performances set for this month, another historic theater will disappear from Dotonbori, bringing an end to a cultural legacy built over more than 100 years.

Source: KTV NEWS