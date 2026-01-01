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'Sheep in the Box' Officially Screened at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, May 17 (News On Japan) - Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film "Sheep in the Box," which was selected for the competition section at the 79th Cannes International Film Festival in France, received its official screening on May 16th as it competes for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Lead actress Haruka Ayase attended the event alongside Daigo of the comedy duo Chidori, with the cast and filmmakers appearing at the venue as the film made its debut before festival audiences.

'Sheep in the Box' is a near-future family drama centered on a couple struggling to cope with the death of their young son after bringing home an advanced humanoid robot created in his likeness. As the machine gradually becomes part of daily life, the film explores grief, memory and the uneasy emotional boundaries between humans and artificial intelligence.

Previously: Japanese Cinema in Cannes Spotlight

Source: テレ東BIZ

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