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Traditional Takigi Noh Heralds Early Summer in Ancient Capital of Nara

NARA, May 19 (News On Japan) - The traditional event Takigi Noh, which signals the arrival of early summer in the ancient capital, was held on May 15th at Kasuga Taisha Shrine and Kofukuji Temple in Nara City.

At Kasuga Taisha, performers staged the Konparu school Noh play "Okina," while at Kofukuji, the Hosho school presented works including "Yorimasa."

The annual event, known for its torchlit performances against the backdrop of historic temples and shrines, is one of Nara's best-known seasonal traditions marking the transition into early summer.

Noh is one of Japan’s oldest surviving theatrical arts, combining music, dance, poetry, and drama in a highly stylized form that has been performed for more than 600 years.

Its origins can be traced to religious rituals and folk entertainment performed at temples and shrines during the 8th and 9th centuries. These early performances, known as sangaku and dengaku, mixed acrobatics, storytelling, music, and ceremonial dances brought from China and adapted within Japan.

Noh began to take shape during the 14th century under the guidance of Kan’ami and his son Zeami Motokiyo. Performing before the shogun Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, the pair transformed earlier popular entertainments into a refined dramatic art centered on elegance, restraint, and spiritual depth.

Zeami in particular established many of the principles that still define Noh today. He wrote plays, acting manuals, and theories of performance, emphasizing the concept of yugen — a subtle, mysterious beauty conveyed through controlled movement and atmosphere rather than realism or emotional excess.

Traditional Noh plays often draw on classical literature, Buddhist themes, warrior tales, ghosts, gods, and historical legends. Many stories involve spirits revisiting the human world to recount unresolved emotions or tragic events from the past.

The stage itself became highly standardized over the centuries. A Noh stage is typically built from polished cypress wood, with a painted pine tree at the back symbolizing the connection between the human and spiritual worlds. Actors move slowly and deliberately, accompanied by chanting and a small ensemble of drums and flute.

Masks are one of Noh’s most recognizable features. Main actors, known as shite, wear carved wooden masks representing women, old men, gods, demons, or spirits. Despite their fixed expressions, subtle tilts of the head create shifting emotions depending on lighting and angle.

During the Edo period from the 17th to 19th centuries, Noh received strong support from the Tokugawa shogunate and became the ceremonial performance art of the samurai elite. This official patronage helped preserve the tradition through centuries of political change.

After the Meiji Restoration in 1868, Noh temporarily declined as Japan rapidly modernized and abandoned many feudal institutions. However, wealthy patrons and cultural organizations helped revive the art in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Today, Noh is recognized internationally as one of Japan’s most important classical performing arts. In 2008, UNESCO included Noh theater on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage traditions. Performances continue across Japan at dedicated theaters, shrines, and seasonal events such as the Takigi Noh performances held in Nara.

Source: Kyodo

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