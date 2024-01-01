Travel | Feb 15

'Haru-Ichiban' Arrives 13 Days Early

HOKURIKU, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - The Hokuriku region has announced Japan's first spring gale of the year, with a strong southerly wind blowing over the Sea of Japan on Thursday afternoon.

In Kanazawa, a maximum wind speed of 10.4 meters per second was recorded at 11:10 AM.

Consequently, the Niigata Regional Meteorological Observatory announced the nation's first spring gale of the year.

A spring gale, or "haru ichiban," refers to the first strong southerly wind that blows as the season transitions from winter to spring.

This year's spring gale in the Hokuriku region, in the northwestern part of Honshu, was observed 13 days earlier than last year.

Source: ANN

