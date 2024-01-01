Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Feb 16

OpenAI Unveils 'Sora': A Breakthrough in AI-Generated Video from Text

TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has unveiled a new technology that allows the creation of videos using only text through generative AI.

The video released by OpenAI is said to depict "night in Tokyo," but upon closer inspection, the signage appears to be in Japanese but is not actually Japanese.

This is made possible by OpenAI's new technology, "Sora," which allows for the creation of videos by generative AI with just text instructions. According to American media, the concept is "to evoke infinite possibilities," and the name "Sora" is derived from the Japanese word for "sky."

The videos will have embedded information indicating they are created by generative AI, and they will not be able to produce sexual or violent content.

OpenAI plans to launch the technology to the market after safety verification by experts.

Source: TBS

MORE Web3 NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on the morning of the 17th. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

Tourist Falls 15 Meters While Doing "Matanozoki"

A man fell down a slope at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's three most scenic views on Thursday, with the moment he was pushed captured on camera.

Why Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Bloom First

As the mild winter brings early blooms to some cherry blossom varieties, many wonder if the iconic Yoshino cherry trees will also flower sooner than usual. Let's delve into the forecast for this year's cherry blossom season.

FOLLOW US
         