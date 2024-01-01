Society | Feb 20

Japan's First Wooden License on Display

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - To commemorate the 150th anniversary of its establishment, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched a special exhibition at the Police Museum, showcasing items such as Japan's first wooden license from the Meiji era.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department Public Relations Division Chief commented, "We hope that through this special exhibition, visitors can get a feel for the history of the Metropolitan Police Department."

The exhibition, which started on February 20th in conjunction with the 150th anniversary, features over 600 items that offer a glimpse into the history of the Metropolitan Police Department, including the Meiji and Taisho eras.

On display are items such as Japan's first wooden driving license from the Meiji era, a saber that served as a predecessor to the current police baton, and the evolution of police uniforms.

The special exhibition will be open until March 3rd.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Global Semiconductor Giant's Arrival Transforms Small Japanese Town

A massive Taiwanese semiconductor company has made its way into a town in Kumamoto Prefecture with a population of 43,000. The arrival of this global semiconductor giant, indispensable in many products from IT devices to household appliances, is bringing significant changes to the town's lifestyle and economy.

Royal Splendor in Osaka for 2.5 Billion Yen

An ultra-luxury tower mansion in Umeda, Osaka, with apartments priced as high as 2.5 billion yen ($16.6 million), has seen a surge in popularity, with a lottery held on Monday to determine prospective buyers.

Tomato Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through Food Industry

Following last year's "Egg Shock," there is now concern over the recent price increases of tomato products such as ketchup and whole tomatoes, with the term "Tomato Shock" being used by some in the restaurant industry to describe the new reality.

"Lord's Pillow Syndrome" Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.

Japan McDonald's to Start Charging for Bags

Starting April, some major fast-food chains, including McDonald's Japan, will begin charging for bags at select locations. McDonald's Japan has announced that starting April, 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture will introduce a fee of 5 yen per bag for customers who use shopping bags.

FOLLOW US
         