Japan's First Wooden License on Display

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - To commemorate the 150th anniversary of its establishment, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched a special exhibition at the Police Museum, showcasing items such as Japan's first wooden license from the Meiji era.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department Public Relations Division Chief commented, "We hope that through this special exhibition, visitors can get a feel for the history of the Metropolitan Police Department."

The exhibition, which started on February 20th in conjunction with the 150th anniversary, features over 600 items that offer a glimpse into the history of the Metropolitan Police Department, including the Meiji and Taisho eras.

On display are items such as Japan's first wooden driving license from the Meiji era, a saber that served as a predecessor to the current police baton, and the evolution of police uniforms.

The special exhibition will be open until March 3rd.

Source: ANN