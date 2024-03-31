Meat Lovers Mourn Closure of Iconic Akihabara Restaurant

TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - The main store of Niku no Mansei, an iconic Western-style barbecue restaurant in Akihabara, has announced it will close next month.

Tokyo's cutting-edge Akihabara has been home to this meat lovers paradise serving steak and hamburgers for over 30 years.

From their website: "Niku no Mansei Akihabara Main Store will be closing on March 31, 2024 (Sunday)."

On Tuesday afternoon, people were seen taking photos in front of the store.

Photographer: I'm a bit surprised. It felt like the hub of Akihabara, so it'll be sad to see it go."

"The first restaurant I ate at with my parents when I moved to Tokyo was here."

Visitors were reminiscing about their memories.

Founded over 70 years ago in 1949, Niku no Mansei became the current main store in 1991 and has been affectionately known as the "Meat Building." However, the decision to close the main store was made considering the aging of the building among other factors.

Some people visited the store for one last taste of their favorite dishes.

Customer: I'm having the hamburger. Thank you for the delicious meat all these years."

A regular customer's favorite was also the hamburger.

Regular customer: This was a sacred place for hamburger lovers. I loved sitting by the window here, looking out over the streets of Akihabara while eating. It's sad day to see it go."

The main store, beloved by many, had a hidden message in the closure announcement. When read vertically, the message spells out "Thank you for everything."

Although the main store will be closing, a new store is set to open nearby at the end of next month.

Source: NNN