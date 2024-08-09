TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - The release date for the movie "Crayon Shin-chan: My Dinosaur Diary," based on the original work by Yoshito Usui, has been set for August 9, 2024. A 90-second trailer has also been released.

Viewers can get a glimpse of the movie from the trailer, which shows Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Corps, along with Ai-chan, enjoying a tour of the dinosaur-inhabited theme park DinoZoa Island. The trailer also features scenes where Shiro encounters a small dinosaur named Nana by the Kasukabe riverbank and creates many memories, as well as a scene where the Nohara family is crushed by a gigantic dinosaur.

In addition, from March 1, advance tickets with a special bonus will be sold in limited quantities at theaters across Japan. The bonus includes a "Dinosaur Shin-chan Capsule Charm," which contains a plate of Shiro and Shinnosuke dressed as a dinosaur inside a capsule. The "Crayon Shin-chan" series, which started serialization in Manga Action (Futabasha) in 1990 and began airing as a TV anime in 1992, released its first 3DCG movie "Shin Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan THE MOVIE: Super-Dimensional Battle ~Fly Fly Tama-maki Sushi~" in 2023. The latest film, "My Dinosaur Diary," will be directed by Shinobu Sasaki with a screenplay by Moraru.

The Crayon Shin-chan series has been a beloved fixture in Japanese pop culture, and the announcement of the 31st movie installment is eagerly anticipated by fans. The adventures of the mischievous Shinnosuke and his family have continued to capture the hearts of audiences, both young and old. The combination of comedy, family dynamics, and now a dinosaur-themed storyline is sure to provide a fresh and entertaining experience for viewers.

As the movie's release date approaches, fans can look forward to more updates and promotional events that will build up the excitement for this new chapter in the Crayon Shin-chan saga. The "Crayon Shin-chan: My Dinosaur Diary" is set to roar into theaters on Friday, August 9, 2024.

(c) Yoshito Usui/Futabasha, Shin-Ei, TV Asahi, ADK 2024

Source: Natalie