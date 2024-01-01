Top Sumo Schools Compete in Hakuho Cup

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - In Osaka, elementary school sumo wrestler Tanizawa faces his last tournament with intense determination, hoping to leave with no regrets. As he aims for victory, he reflects on his six years in sumo, knowing this will be his final chance to compete at this level.

The Hakuho Cup, organized by former grand champion Hakuhou, is held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, sumo's sanctuary, and is renowned for its fierce competition.

Two years ago, Raizo Tanizawa impressed the crowd with a rap performance declaring, "My name is Tanizawa, representing Osaka," and showcased his morning ritual for victory, leading to a remarkable runner-up finish. Despite his home being filled with the glory of his past victories, injuries have kept him from winning this past year. However, his goal remains clear: to win the Hakuho Cup. Tanizawa expresses his determination, saying, "I aim to win this Hakuho Cup."

The recent Hakuho Cup featured about 110,000 wrestlers, including from Ukraine and Mongolia. In the sixth grade, Tanizawa is among 160 participants. Winners of the preliminary rounds will advance to the finals. Tanizawa won his first match with ease but faced a tough opponent in the second, seemingly drawing at the same time. The judges declared his opponent the winner, leading to Tanizawa's unexpected elimination in the preliminaries.

Despite this heartbreaking defeat, Tanizawa remains determined, saying, "I'm weak, and I haven't been able to practice at half my strength. It's cruel and frustrating." He vows to keep training and hopes to return stronger in junior high. Tanizawa's final elementary school tournament ends with a thrilling showdown between Okuyama and Sasaki, with Okuyama, the three-time defending champion, emerging victorious.

As Tanizawa moves on to junior high, he knows tougher challenges lie ahead, but he remains determined to continue his sumo journey. His resilience and dedication have left a lasting impression, and he thanks everyone for their support as he moves forward in his sumo career.

Source: KTV NEWS