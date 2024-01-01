Tokyo Hosts World's Largest Projection Mapping

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - The world's largest projection mapping has lit up the walls of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, standing over 240 meters tall.

The city has started projecting on 14,000 square meters of the building's wall as a new tourist attraction.

This permanent projection mapping on a building is the largest in the world.

The opening ceremony also included the certification ceremony for the Guinness World Record.

The projection mapping showcases Tokyo's cityscape and history and will be shown daily from 7:00 PM to around 9:00 PM, except in severe weather conditions.