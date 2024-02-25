Sports | Feb 26

Soccer J1 League: Yokohama F. Marinos Clinches Comeback Victory in the Season Opener

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - In the remaining two matches of the first round of the J1 League, a recreation of the opening card of the J.League in 1993 took place between Tokyo Verdy and Yokohama F. Marinos, with F. Marinos securing a come-from-behind victory with a score of 2-1 in the closing stages.

Verdy, who have returned to J1 after 16 years, took the lead in the first half at the 7-minute mark with a brilliant free-kick by 22-year-old Kaede Yamada. They maintained control and pushed forward, ending the first half with a 1-0 lead. F. Marinos, known for their offensive capabilities, struggled to score until the 44th minute of the second half when Anderson Lopez converted a penalty kick awarded for a handball by the opponent. In the dying moments of the match, defender Ken Matsubara scored a goal, allowing F. Marinos to repeat history with a 2-1 comeback win, mirroring the result of the league's inaugural match 31 years ago.

In another match, Kyoto Sanga managed to equalize in the final moments thanks to a goal by 18-year-old rookie Yuto Anzai, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Kashiwa Reysol.

Source: NHK

