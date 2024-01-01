Kyoko Koizumi Discusses Life Changes in Her 50s: Fears of Dying Alone

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Actress and singer Kyoko Koizumi, affectionately known as KyonKyon, appeared as a paper guest on the late-night broadcast of "Kami to Samaazu" (TV Tokyo) on the 27th. The 58-year-old shared candid details about her current lifestyle, surprising the show's hosts and long-time KyonKyon fans, Samaazu's Otake Kazuki and Mimura Masakazu.

Koizumi Participates in a Questionnaire

The premise of the show involves Samaazu creating a questionnaire for their celebrity guests. Based on the responses, Samaazu engages in a speculative talk segment without the guest present. This time, as the paper guest, Koizumi answered the question, "The public thinks I'm ____, but I'm actually ____."

Perceived as Flashy but Actually Modest

Koizumi revealed, "People think I'm flashy, but I'm actually quite modest." She continued, "Having lived in the glamorous world of show business for so long, people tend to think my personal life is just as flashy. But outside of work, I mostly stay at home. I only dine out about three times a year and don't go on trips," she claimed, expressing her modest lifestyle, which elicited surprise from Samaazu who commented, "Dining out only three times a year is quite rare."

Concerns About Dying Alone?

Samaazu agreed with Koizumi's statement, noting, "Indeed, we never hear things like 'KyonKyon was spotted in Hawaii.'" She then shared her concerns, "Since turning 50, I've stopped going out to drink. Is this okay? I worry about dying alone." Samaazu analyzed her situation, saying, "You're doing this by choice, and if it's not causing you stress, it's probably fine."

Mimura jokingly suggested, "Maybe once in a while, Otake or I should invite you out for a drink," to which Otake quipped, "Out of the three times a year?" Although Koizumi doesn't seem to dine out much, it was speculated that she enjoys having friends over for drinks at home.

Source: MDPR