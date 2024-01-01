Announcer Asami Miura Ponders Dilemma of Workplace Souvenirs

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - In the late-night broadcast of "Midnight Forest" on February 27th, aired by Nippon Television Network, announcer Asami Miura expressed her genuine feelings about the common dilemma of giving souvenirs at the workplace, which resonated strongly with viewers.

The program's concept revolves around introverted celebrities who are tired of the glitzy life and tend to overthink, gathering to share their unique troubles. These celebrities, including Miura and Masayasu Wakabayashi of the comedy duo Audrey, engage in discussions that resonate with their introverted nature.

During the show, the two responded to a viewer's concern about workplace souvenirs. A female office worker asked, "I always buy souvenirs for my colleagues after a long holiday, but I struggle with finding the right moment to distribute them."

The woman confessed that she often misses the opportunity to hand them out, leaving the souvenirs in a shared space at the entrance with a note saying, "Please help yourself," and then returning home. Wakabayashi suggested, "Ah, maybe that's a good approach," nodding in agreement with the distribution method. However, Miura empathized with the loneliness of leaving a carefully chosen gift unattended, pondering whether it might seem a bit cold not to hand them out individually.

The two heatedly debated whether it's better to distribute souvenirs to each person or to leave them on a shared table, taking into account the company culture.

Miura shared her ideal scenario, "It would be perfect if we could give them out while having a small chat about the trip... but that's incredibly difficult, isn't it?" She passionately argued about the challenges of choosing souvenirs, expressing embarrassment at the thought of picking something commonplace and being judged for a hasty purchase.

She even questioned whether people would want souvenirs from her, revealing, "I always end up with souvenirs that I bought but couldn't give away," and lamenting the fact that she often ends up eating them herself.

The candid discussion of the struggles with giving souvenirs by Miura and others struck a chord with viewers. Comments flooded in, such as "I totally get the unease of having bought souvenirs but not being able to hand them out. But when I mustered up the courage to give them, they were really appreciated," "I totally understand the struggle with how to give souvenirs," and "I totally get what Miura-chan is saying... I've brought back souvenirs I couldn't distribute and ended up eating them myself several times..."

