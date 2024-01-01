Politics | Mar 01

Family Registry Certificates Now Accessible Nationwide

TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - A recent legal change now allows individuals to obtain family registry certificates at any municipal office, not just their registered domicile.

Before this amendment, these certificates were only available at the municipality of one's registered domicile or, for those with a My Number card, at convenience stores. However, starting today, March 1, people can get them at any municipal office, regardless of their registered domicile.

In Hachioji, Tokyo, a man whose registered domicile is far away visited the municipal office this morning to get the documents he needed for his passport application right away.

User: "I've done this before, and I know it can be a hassle. It probably took more than a week last time. This change is much appreciated. It's convenient and a big help."

However, some municipalities are experiencing technical issues today, likely due to a surge in access, and have announced service disruptions.

