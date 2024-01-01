Locals Had Earful of Historic Clock

MATSUMOTO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - The "Botchan Karakuri Clock," featuring characters from the novel "Botchan" dancing to music, has become the center of controversy in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama City, with residents complaining its too loud.

The clock sounds every 30 minutes or hour from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, but there have been complaints about its volume from locals.

Nearby Resident: "The sound from the Karakuri Clock is too loud."

In response, the city adjusted the volume on February 6th, following similar complaints and using Ehime Prefecture's ordinance for outdoor loudspeaker usage as a reference.

However, this led to feedback from local merchants that the clock has become harder to hear.

Tourists also shared their thoughts:

Tourist: "I didn't find it out of place; I never thought it was too loud."

"It was quite soft. Maybe it could be a bit louder."

The city plans to reconsider the clock's volume once again.

Source: ANN