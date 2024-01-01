'Crying Sumo' Rings Out in Nisshin

AICHI, May 04 (News On Japan) - The wailing of babies filled the air during the "Crying Sumo" event at Hakusan Shrine in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday, held to pray for children's health and growth.

Around 160 young sumo wrestlers, ranging from six months to two and a half years old, gathered at Hakusan Shrine. The unique rule of this sumo match is that both participants win if they cry, but some eager infants secured their victories early with powerful cries even before stepping onto the sumo ring.

Source: NEWS ONE