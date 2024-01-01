Society

'Crying Sumo' Rings Out in Nisshin

AICHI, May 04 (News On Japan) - The wailing of babies filled the air during the "Crying Sumo" event at Hakusan Shrine in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday, held to pray for children's health and growth.

Around 160 young sumo wrestlers, ranging from six months to two and a half years old, gathered at Hakusan Shrine. The unique rule of this sumo match is that both participants win if they cry, but some eager infants secured their victories early with powerful cries even before stepping onto the sumo ring.

Source: NEWS ONE

Dazzling Horseback Display in Kyoto

At Shimogamo Shrine in Kyoto, the traditional Yabusame (horseback archery) ritual was performed on Saturday, with riders galloped across a 500-meter stretch at full speed while aiming arrows at targets, praying for the safety of the upcoming Aoi Matsuri, one of Kyoto's three major festivals.

How Does an Elderly Man Survive on Meager 45,000 Yen Monthly Pension?

An elderly man, who lost his wife to cancer, survives on a monthly income of only 45,000 yen. We take a close look at his "real life" on the day he receives his pension.

Massive Water Spout Erupts Near Kyoto's Gion

A giant water column erupted Thursday near Gion in Kyoto, possibly due to a burst water pipe, exceeding the height of a four-story building.

Sony Joins Investors in Bid for Paramount

Sony Pictures Entertainment, under the Sony Group, in partnership with an American investment firm, has proposed a joint acquisition of the U.S. media giant Paramount Global for approximately 4 trillion yen ($26 billion), as reported by multiple American media sources.

Kagoshima Remembers Kamikaze Pilots

A memorial service for the former Imperial Japanese Army kamikaze pilots who died during the Battle of Okinawa at the end of World War II was held on May 3rd in front of the Chiran Peace Kannon Hall in Minamikyushu City, Kagoshima Prefecture.

Kyoto Reveals Hidden Treasures of 'The Tale of Genji'

Kyoto, the ancient capital bustling with tourists, has commenced a special exhibition of cultural properties at 15 temples and shrines, allowing visitors a rare glimpse into normally private cultural assets, deepening the appreciation of their historical significance.

Young Crowd Revives Rusted Hot Spring Town

Atami, one of Japan's premier hot spring destinations, is witnessing a full-fledged revival. Land prices in the area have increased by 13%, and there's a surge in new eateries opening their doors. Inquiries for resort condominiums built during the bubble era have risen by 1.5 times.

