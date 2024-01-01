Travel | Mar 03

Wakayama Launches 'River Pilgrimage Route'

Wakayama, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Regular services for riverboat tourism on the Kumano River and its tributary, the Kitayama River, commenced Saturday, with tourists exploring the "Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range," a World Heritage site known for the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage routes, and is also referred to as the "river pilgrimage route."

Set in the dense forests of the Kii Mountains overlooking the Pacific Ocean, three sacred sites – Yoshino and Omine, Kumano Sanzan, Koyasan – linked by pilgrimage routes to the ancient capital cities of Nara and Kyoto, reflect the fusion of Shinto, rooted in the ancient tradition of nature worship in Japan, and Buddhism, which was introduced from China and the Korean Peninsula.

The sites and their surrounding forest landscape reflect a persistent and extraordinarily well-documented tradition of sacred mountains over 1,200 years. The area, with its abundance of streams, rivers and waterfalls, is still part of the living culture of Japan and is much visited for ritual purposes and hiking, with up to 15 million visitors annually. Each of the three sites contains shrines, some of which were founded as early as the 9th century... read more on UNESCO website: Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range

by Brian Dentry

Source: Kyodo

Image via Google Maps
MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Rina Gonoi Receives 'International Women of Courage Award'

The U.S. State Department has announced that Rina Gonoi, who exposed sexual abuse within the Japan Self-Defense Forces, will be awarded this year's "International Women of Courage Award."

Osaka Deploys Sonic Waves to Deter 'Bird Strike'

A new device, called 'Bird Sonic,' has been installed at Kansai Airport, emitting high-frequency sound waves that birds dislike, effectively driving them away before colliding with aircraft.

Triple Blessings for "Reverse Circuit" Pilgrims

Leap years bring a special tradition for pilgrims in Shikoku: completing the pilgrimage in reverse order, known as "Gyaku-uchi Henro," is believed to triple the blessings.

Wedding Bells for Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has announced his marriage to a Japanese woman on his Instagram.

The Rise of Blood Type Ignorance Among Youth

A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.

FOLLOW US
         