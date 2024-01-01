69-Year-Old Runner Dies After Falling During Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced that a runner who participated in the Tokyo Marathon held on March 3rd fell during the race, was taken to the hospital, and has since passed away.

The incident occurred near the 21-kilometer mark of the marathon, where the runner fell and was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Metropolitan Police Department reports that the runner was a 69-year-old man who lost his balance and fell while waving to spectators along the course shortly after 11:30 a.m., suffering a severe head injury.

The president of the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, stated, "We will continue to work on safety measures in the management of the event to prevent such unfortunate accidents from occurring."