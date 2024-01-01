Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Mar 10

New AI Technology Cuts Truck Loading Wait Time by Up to 50%

TOKYO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Amid concerns of labor shortages in what is dubbed the "2024 problem," a new technology has been unveiled that shortens the time trucks spend waiting for cargo at warehouses.

Panasonic Connect has announced a new technology that utilizes AI (artificial intelligence) to allocate shipping operations according to the time it takes to load trucks.

By integrating collaborative robots that match human operations and arm-type robots capable of moving goods, it is possible to reduce truck waiting times by up to 50%.

The technology is targeted at warehouses of wholesalers and aims for practical application within this fiscal year.

It seeks to address challenges such as the "2024 problem," where the regulation of truck drivers' overtime hours exacerbates labor shortages.

Source: ANN

