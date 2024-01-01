All Aboard the Anime Bus

Saitama, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - A bus themed after the TV anime "Yama no Susume Next Summit," based on the original work by Shiro, commenced operation today, March 11, in Hanno and Hidaka cities in Saitama Prefecture.

The bus, which will mainly run through Hanno City, a setting featured in the series, is adorned with images of six characters, including Aoi Yukimura and Hinata Kuraue, set against the backdrop of Hanno's scenic views. Additionally, the bus interior is decorated with characters and logos on the ceiling, seats, and stop request buttons. Information regarding future operations will be pre-announced on the weekends and holidays timetable on the website of Kokusai Kogyo, the company operating the wrapping bus. Fixed operations and timetable announcements for weekdays will not be conducted. Kokusai Kogyo has been running wrapping buses since 2013, starting with the "Yama no Susume" one-point wrapping bus, followed by the second and third buses in 2014.

Source: Natalie