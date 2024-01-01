Travel | Mar 11

All Aboard the Anime Bus

Saitama, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - A bus themed after the TV anime "Yama no Susume Next Summit," based on the original work by Shiro, commenced operation today, March 11, in Hanno and Hidaka cities in Saitama Prefecture.

The bus, which will mainly run through Hanno City, a setting featured in the series, is adorned with images of six characters, including Aoi Yukimura and Hinata Kuraue, set against the backdrop of Hanno's scenic views. Additionally, the bus interior is decorated with characters and logos on the ceiling, seats, and stop request buttons. Information regarding future operations will be pre-announced on the weekends and holidays timetable on the website of Kokusai Kogyo, the company operating the wrapping bus. Fixed operations and timetable announcements for weekdays will not be conducted. Kokusai Kogyo has been running wrapping buses since 2013, starting with the "Yama no Susume" one-point wrapping bus, followed by the second and third buses in 2014.

Source: Natalie

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Nikkei Plummets Below 39,000

Tokyo's stock market experienced a sharp drop, with Nikkei at one stage falling nearly 1,200 points, the largest decline of the year, before closing at 38,820 yen, down 868 yen from the end of last week.

Decisive Action at Elementary School Saved 90 Lives in Tsunami

On March 10, 13 years ago, no one knew a disaster would strike the next day. Yet, an elementary school held an assembly warning that an earthquake might occur, saving the lives of 90 children.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

FOLLOW US
         