Sci-Tech | Mar 13

Tokyo Reports New Measles Case

TOKYO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - A boy under the age of 5 living in Tokyo has been confirmed to be infected with measles

According to the city, the boy, who is under 5 years old, visited a medical institution after developing symptoms of fever, rash, and cough on the 4th of this month. His infection with measles was confirmed on the 11th.

The boy had no history of vaccination.

He is currently hospitalized.

The route of infection is unknown, but the boy had a history of traveling abroad, and he had visited a restaurant in Adachi Ward the day before his symptoms appeared.

The city is urging anyone who suspects they may have measles to contact a medical institution in advance and follow their instructions for consultation.

Regarding measles, eight passengers on a flight from the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East to Kansai International Airport last month were confirmed to be infected, but the route of infection is believed to be different.

Measles is highly contagious, with symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose, followed by a high fever of over 39°C and a rash.

Source: ANN

