Mourning the Loss of Celebrated Illustrator Mutsumi Inomata

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Illustrator Mutsumi Inomata, known for her vivid watercolor paintings of young women with wide, jewel-like eyes, has passed away.

The news of Inomata's death on March 10th was announced by her sister on Monday, with a private funeral held among close family members.

"Such a sudden event... She left behind some unfinished sketches, and I'm sure she's still drawing in heaven. Surrounded by her beloved cats, she must be creating more and more of her cute, strong-eyed characters. I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who loved and supported Mutsumi Inomata, and I hope you will continue to love her. I respectfully notify you of her passing," her sister commented on X.

The "Tales of" series team, for which Inomata had long been responsible for character design, expressed their gratitude on the official website, stating, "We will continue to cherish and weave the stories of the irreplaceable characters created by the teacher so that the bond with fans will shine forever in their hearts."

Voice actor Yuki Kaji, who has been a fan of the Tales of series since childhood, shared on X, "I loved 'Tales of Eternia.' As a middle school student, I played it eagerly, thinking, 'Someday, I'll become a voice actor who can appear in such a game!' Thank you, Mutsumi Inomata sensei, for your captivating character designs. I respectfully pray for your peace."

Talent Shoko Nakagawa commented, "I loved Mutsumi Inomata sensei's illustrations for the Dragon Quest novels, 'Tales of Destiny,' and the mook 'Color Kingdom' that taught me how to paint. I can't believe such an influential figure during my impressionable years is gone. I pray for her soul."

Source: ANN