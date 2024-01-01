Taiji Opens New International Whale Research Facility

Wakayama, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - A new research facility dedicated to whales has been completed in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture.

The "International Cetacean Facility," built at a cost of approximately 1.8 billion yen as part of the town's new urban development initiative, will house a branch of the "Institute of Cetacean Research." The institute aims to stabilize the whaling industry by conducting ecosystem observations and DNA research.

Wakayama's Taiji Town, General Affairs Division, Masaki Wada: "We believe this facility will demonstrate that Taiji Town has been, is, and will continue to be forever involved with whales."

The facility is scheduled to open on April 1st.