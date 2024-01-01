"Marriage Ring Story" Anime Season 2 Production Confirmed!

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - The production of the second season of the TV anime "Wedding Ring Story," based on the original work by Maybe, has been confirmed.

A "Season 2 Production Announcement Visual" was released, and it was announced that Miyu Tomita will be joining the cast as Morion. The visual features Hime and Morion smiling and making peace signs towards the viewer. Additionally, a stage event at "AnimeJapan 2024" on March 24th will feature the voice actors of Sato, played by Gen Sato, and Hime, played by Akari Kito, along with Tomita. Discussions about the second season will unfold at the event.

"Wedding Ring Story" is a romantic comedy centered on the protagonist Sato, who follows his childhood friend Hime to another world and is suddenly asked to marry her. Hime turns out to be one of the five "Princesses of the Rings" in the other world, and Sato becomes the hero "King of the Rings," confronting threats to the world.

Source: Natalie