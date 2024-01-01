Japan's Next-Generation H3 Rocket Revealed

AICHI, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Following the launch of Japan's next-generation H3 rocket's second unit from the Tanegashima Space Center in February, the successor unit was revealed to the press on March 21st at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' factory in Asuka Village, Aichi Prefecture.

What was unveiled were the first and second stages of the rocket, which carry hydrogen and oxygen as fuel, measuring approximately 37 meters in length. At launch, including the payload fairing that carries satellites and other payloads, the rocket will reach a total length of about 60 meters.

Masashi Okada, JAXA's H3 Project Manager, stated: "We are working with the hope of making this rocket desirable for use by people all over the world."

The rocket was transported to the Tanegashima Space Center on March 23rd, with launches planned for 2024 and beyond.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE