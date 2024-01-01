Sci-Tech | Mar 25

Research Facility Featuring JAXA Opens Near Linear Shinkansen Station

Kanagawa, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - A new community-focused research facility, which includes participation from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) among others, has opened its doors near the site of the under-construction Linear Shinkansen station in Kanagawa Prefecture, Sagamihara City.

Situated close to JR Hashimoto Station in Sagamihara, the facility named "FUN+TECH LABO" was developed by JR Central in anticipation of the station fronting the upcoming Linear Shinkansen line.

This establishment, designated as a "Robot Industry Special Zone," is part of an area dedicated to advancing the practical application of robots, aiming to address challenges of a super-aging society. It hosts JAXA and ventures related to autonomous driving technologies among its occupants.

With the Linear Shinkansen expected to begin operations post-2027, the journey from Shinagawa Station will be reduced to approximately ten minutes, enhancing accessibility to this innovative hub.

Source: ANN

