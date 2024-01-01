Entertainment | Mar 27

"Reiji Himuro": A Decade of Yakuza Drama

TOKYO, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - The trailer for "Reiji Himuro," the 10th-anniversary commemorative work of the "Japan Unity" series, has been unveiled.

This series, revolving around two men's journey to the pinnacle of the yakuza world, takes a deep dive into the life of one of its protagonists, Reiji Himuro. The film shines a spotlight on Himuro's role as a father, embarking on a lone journey to Taiwan to rescue his kidnapped son, showcasing his battle in the criminal underworld.

Directed and written by Hiroyuki Tsuji, known for his extensive work in gangster drama series, the film features a beloved returning cast including Yasufumi Motomiya and Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi from Kamen Rider.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: シネマトゥデイ

