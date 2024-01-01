News On Japan
Japan's Year-End Jumbo Lottery Kicks Off Nationwide

TOKYO, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - Sales for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery, which offers a combined prize of 1 billion yen for the first prize and adjacent prizes, have officially begun.

A lottery buyer commented, "I purchased 120,000 yen worth. If I win, my first plan is an overseas trip. I’d like to visit Europe."

The Year-End Jumbo Lottery went on sale nationwide on November 20th through lottery outlets and the official website.

Each ticket is priced at 300 yen, with a first prize of 700 million yen and adjacent prizes of 150 million yen each.

Including the simultaneously released Year-End Jumbo Mini, there are over 14,000 prizes of 1 million yen or more.

Tickets will be sold until December 21st, with the drawing scheduled to take place on New Year’s Eve.

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Doraemon film series, the commemorative film 'Doraemon: Nobita's Picture World Story' is set for release on March 7 next year.