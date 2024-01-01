Japan's Year-End Jumbo Lottery Kicks Off Nationwide

TOKYO, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - Sales for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery, which offers a combined prize of 1 billion yen for the first prize and adjacent prizes, have officially begun.

A lottery buyer commented, "I purchased 120,000 yen worth. If I win, my first plan is an overseas trip. I’d like to visit Europe."

The Year-End Jumbo Lottery went on sale nationwide on November 20th through lottery outlets and the official website.

Each ticket is priced at 300 yen, with a first prize of 700 million yen and adjacent prizes of 150 million yen each.

Including the simultaneously released Year-End Jumbo Mini, there are over 14,000 prizes of 1 million yen or more.

Tickets will be sold until December 21st, with the drawing scheduled to take place on New Year’s Eve.

Source: ANN