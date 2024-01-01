Travel | Mar 29

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Late

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - Japan's Meteorological Agency announced the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in Tokyo at 2 p.m. on Friday, five days later than average.

Despite experiencing record warmth in mid-February, the period from late February to late March this year saw many days with temperatures lower than the average.

This chilliness is believed to have significantly delayed the growth of cherry buds compared to last year.

However, temperatures are expected to rise nationwide, with the warmth of early spring continuing.

In the coming week, news of cherry blossoms blooming across Eastern and Western Japan is anticipated to arrive in rapid succession, with areas that have already seen blooms expected to progress swiftly to full bloom.

Although the blossoming has been delayed, the time to reach full bloom may be quicker, so it might be wise to hurry with hanami (cherry blossom viewing) plans.

