The AI Revolution in Creative Industries

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - As generative AI continues its rapid evolution, figuring out how to harness its potential in daily work has become a critical question. A small company with just six employees has embarked on an ambitious challenge to answer this question.

Using generative AI, they've managed to transform their colleague Watanabe into an anime character in merely 10 minutes, showcasing a novel solution to the pressing issue of labor shortages in the production industry.

The process begins with selecting a video and feeding it to the AI, along with specific instructions like the inclusion of a single girl character, hair color, and clothing details. The AI then creates the animation, allowing for choices in anime style and video length. Remarkably, the animation is completed in just 10 minutes, capturing nuances like the sway of hair in the wind and the detailed background scenery with impressive accuracy.

Despite the advancements, the AI-generated animation still requires human refinement to enhance realism and adhere to the stylistic expectations of traditional Japanese animation. This process includes adjusting the timing and intensity of movements to add a characteristic anime feel.

This endeavor, led by a small production team in Nagoya, represents a significant stride in using generative AI to mitigate industry-wide staffing shortages. While relying on AI for the bulk of the animation process, the necessity of a human creator's touch remains paramount, ensuring that the final product retains the essence and quality expected of Japanese anime.

