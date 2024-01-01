Sci-Tech | Apr 03

Powrful Quake Strikes Near Okinawa, Tsunami Warnings Issued

NAHA, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.7 struck near Taiwan at 8:58 AM on April 3, triggering tsunami warnings for the main island of Okinawa and the Miyako and Yaeyama regions, later downgraded to tsunami advisories at 10:40 AM.

So far, tsunamis measuring 30 centimeters at 9:18 AM on Yonaguni Island and 20 centimeters at 9:52 AM on Ishigaki Island have been observed.

In Miyakojima, tsunamis measuring 20 centimeters at 10:08 AM and 30 centimeters at 10:50 AM have been recorded.

Regarding damages caused by the earthquake, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi stated that information is still being collected and that, as of now, there have been no reports of damage.

Additionally, authorities in Taiwan report significant damage, including collapsed buildings in the city of Hualien.

Taiwanese authorities have issued tsunami warnings and are calling for vigilance.

Source: ANN

