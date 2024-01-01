Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Apr 03

JCG Halts AI-Generated Pamphlet

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - The Japan Coast Guard has stopped distributing pamphlets containing illustrations created by generative AI following criticism that they might infringe copyright laws.

The pamphlets, aimed at preventing maritime accidents, featured anime-style illustrations of women generated by free AI software to engage the youth. The Japan Coast Guard had sent 50,000 copies to various maritime safety headquarters for distribution to fishermen and related parties.

After posting the pamphlet on social media and their website, the Japan Coast Guard faced criticisms, including potential violations of copyright law, leading to the decision to halt distribution.

The Japan Coast Guard stated, "While not directly violating copyright laws, the potential for such cannot be denied. In light of ongoing debates about copyright, we've decided to suspend the use of the pamphlets at this stage."

Under current copyright law, unauthorized learning by "generative AI" is generally permitted. However, creators are raising concerns about rights infringement and calling for legislative amendments.

Source: TBS

