British Journalist Urges Johnny's to Report Abuse

TOKYO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - The sexual abuse controversy involving former staff members at the erstwhile Johnny's agency continues, as journalists from the BBC advocating for the agency to report the incidents to the police.

BBC Journalist Shocked by Noriyuki Higashiyama's Response

BBC's Mobeen Azhar expressed shock at the responses given during interviews, particularly from Noriyuki Higashiyama, emphasizing the difficulty of victims reporting to the police and the responsibility of SMILE-UP. company to properly address and support the victims.

During an afternoon press conference, Azhar, who produced a documentary exposing the series of sexual abuses by Johnny Kitagawa, stressed the importance of further investigation and police involvement, especially since Higashiyama confirmed the alleged perpetrators are still alive.

Azhar criticized Higashiyama's stance on the victims' responsibility, insisting on the agency's duty towards the accusers.

The issue also calls for continuous media pursuit in Japan.

Higashiyama's Commitment to Cooperate with Criminal Complaints

Takahiro Inoue outlined the timeline, mentioning the BBC's March 2023 report on Kitagawa's abuse, followed by the August recognition of the abuse, and the company's name change in October. The BBC's sequel in March 2024 revealed Higashiyama acknowledging the staff's abusive actions and stating the agency's limitation in legal matters but promising full cooperation if criminal complaints were filed.

The media's silence on the matter was highlighted, acknowledging a failure to address and report on the issue, which should have been their responsibility, not the BBC's.

BBC Journalist Stresses the Difficulty for Victims to Report to Police

Inoue reiterated Azhar's point on the agency's responsibility to support victims considering the challenges they face in reporting to the police. The focus of the BBC's insistence on the agency reporting the abuse was clear during the press conference.

Chiaki Horan emphasized the need for careful and considerate victim support, acknowledging the psychological barriers involved.

Although the agency announced strict actions against the two staff members involved, details on the punishment remain unspecified as of 6 PM on the 10th.

Compensation remains a critical unresolved issue. As of March 29, there were 973 claimants at the compensation reception, with 324 already compensated, highlighting ongoing negotiations on individual compensation amounts.

Source: TBS