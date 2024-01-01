Mayor Resigns Following 99 Cases of Sexual Harassment

GIFU, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - In response to a harassment scandal, a former town councilwoman was elected in a landmark victory in Ginan, Gifu Prefecture, on April 14, marking the first time a woman will lead the town.

The election came after the previous mayor resigned due to allegations of harassment against staff members.

Yuki Goto, a 47-year-old independent and former councilwoman, won the mayoral race. As a mother of two, Goto campaigned on a platform of female-focused policies, securing 4,652 votes and defeating fellow newcomer and former municipal employee, Shuichi Asakura, by a margin of 599 votes.

This marks the first time Ginan will have a female mayor.

Yuki Goto expressed her gratitude and vision following her victory: "I believe this achievement would have been impossible alone. I look forward to building a town brimming with smiles, dreams, and hope, together with all of you."

The mayoral election was precipitated by at least 99 confirmed instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by the former mayor, Hideo Kojima, 74, who resigned in March. According to the town's election commission, voter turnout was 42.73%, showing a 2.1 percentage point increase from the previous election in 2020.

Source: ANN