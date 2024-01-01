Koi Streamers Over Niu River

Wakayama, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - The annual "Niu River Koi-nobori Crossing" has commenced in Wakayama Prefecture's Kudoyama Town, heralding the approach of Children's Day on May 5.

The event features a vibrant display of koi-nobori, or carp streamers, stretched across the river by wires strung between its banks.

As preparations were completed, the colorful carp streamers began their symbolic swim across the approximately 110-meter wide Niu River, with about 100 streamers participating this year. This tradition, now in its 39th iteration, is held annually to wish for the healthy growth of children. It includes streamers donated by locals as well as handcrafted koi-nobori made by elementary school students, adorned with their handprints.

The koi-nobori will remain displayed over the river until Children's Day on May 5.

Source: YOMIURI