Court Rejects Death Row Inmates' Plea for Prior Notification

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - A recent court case involving the last-minute notification of execution for death row inmates has ended with the court dismissing the claims in full.

The two inmates had argued that the current practice of informing them only one to two hours before carrying out the execution violated the constitution, claiming it prevented them from mentally preparing and facing their end with dignity.

During the trial, the government defended the practice, stating, "Notifying inmates shortly before execution is rational for the smooth administration of justice."

In the verdict delivered on the 15th, the court stated, "The plaintiffs' claims would lead to a prohibition of the current method of execution, which would essentially demand the annulment or alteration of criminal judgments," thereby rejecting the complaints entirely.

The plaintiffs' attorney commented, "The inmates live in fear that today might be the day of execution. Isn't the method of execution exceedingly cruel?"

Source: ANN