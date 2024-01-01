Travel | Apr 17

Foreign Tourists Drawn to Japanese Manhole Covers

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - Japanese manhole covers are capturing the attention of foreign tourists, featuring designs from local symbols to popular anime and video game characters, such as "Sailor Moon" and "Street Fighter."

In Tokyo's Minato Ward, many people can be seen looking down, photographing manhole covers adorned with characters from "Sailor Moon." These were installed in five locations across the ward, the setting for the anime, in March this year. Fans from both Japan and abroad have been visiting these spots, not just for sightseeing but specifically to see these unique manhole covers.

A tourist from Canada mentioned, "I've been walking around trying to find the Sailor Moon manhole covers." A British visitor commented, "They are beautiful. It’s really great, and the locations of the manholes are related to the anime's settings. In the name of the Moon, I will punish you!"

Manhole covers in Japan vary in design from one region to another and have recently begun featuring anime and manga characters, appealing not only to domestic fans but also attracting enthusiasts from overseas.

In March this year, manhole covers featuring characters from the popular fighting game "Street Fighter" were installed at three locations near Kintetsu Yamato-Yagi Station in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture. These have drawn both Japanese and international game fans.

A tourist from Hong Kong shared, "He used to play Street Fighter a lot when he was younger. He loves this character, Ryu." Another exclaimed, "Hadoken!"

Mutsushi Wakamori, the Deputy Director of the Planning and Strategy Department in Kashihara City, noted, "About 90% of the 'Street Fighter' content is broadcasted globally, so while there are many fans in Japan, there are even more overseas. We are hoping to attract more international visitors to Kashihara City with these new inbounds."

Source: MBS

