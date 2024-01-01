First Disney Store in Gunma Draws Huge Crowds

GUNMA, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - After a 30-year wait, Disney enthusiasts in Gunma Prefecture finally celebrated the opening of the first Disney Store in the region, attracting a large crowd despite the brisk winds.

The queue, which extended significantly, was filled with fans adorned in Mickey-themed apparel and holding plush toys, highlighting their anticipation.

Residents of Gunma, some of whom had been lining up since 4:30 AM, expressed their long-held excitement for this day. "I've been waiting here since 4:30 AM," one resident shared, "and really, I've been waiting 30 years for this."

Due to the unexpected length of the line, staff had to quickly manage the crowd, with over 500 people gathered by 8 AM seeking admission tickets. The store, part of a larger grand reopening of 99 shops at Aeon Mall Ota on April 19, marks a significant addition to the prefecture and is the last Kanto region to get its own Disney Store.

Upon opening at 10 AM, crowds thronged for commemorative photos in front of the store. Exclusive merchandise, including plush toys of Mickey and Donald themed around Gunma’s famous hot springs and unique tote bags, were available for sale.

Additionally, the first 1,000 customers spending over 5,000 yen received a special opening-day commemorative bag. The first customer in line, who had been waiting since the early morning, successfully purchased her desired items, spending a total of 13,194 yen. "It was worth getting up early," she remarked.

Even three hours after opening, the line persisted, with some reporting a five-hour wait to receive a ticket since lining up at 8 AM. "The wait is still long..." noted one later arrival.

At the Disney Store, limited-edition items were restricted to one per person. However, just five hours post-opening, these exclusive Gunma-themed products were spotted on online marketplaces, with a pair of plush toys initially priced at 3,600 yen being resold for nearly 9,900 yen, leading to disappointment among fans.

"It's shocking," said one customer in line. "It's a pity that not everyone who wants them can buy them," adding, "It would be best if the truly interested could line up and buy them themselves."

Source: FNN