Legoland Japan Set to Host World’s Largest Ninjago Zone

NAGOYA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Legoland Japan in Minato Ward, Nagoya, ahead of expansion work for the park’s Lego Ninjago World area.

Attending the ceremony were company president Ryoko Honda and other officials, who prayed for the safety of the construction.

"We are preparing content that children of all ages can enjoy, including rides with minimal height restrictions and attractions designed for older kids," said Honda.

Once completed, the expanded area will cover approximately one hectare, making it the largest Lego Ninjago World among Legoland Resorts in 10 countries around the world.

The newly expanded area is scheduled to open in the spring of the year after next.

Source: Nagoya TV News