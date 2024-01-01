Sakura Tree Collapses on Teacher at Kyoto Tourist Spot

KYOTO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - A cherry tree located at one of Kyoto's busiest pedestrian streets, Sanneizaka, a main pathway to Kiyomizu Temple, suddenly fell at 11:45 AM on Tuesday, trapping a school teacher beneath.

The tree, estimated to be over 100 years old, stood approximately 9.1 meters high with a diameter of around 40 centimeters.

A nearby restaurant owner described the moment: "I heard a woman's scream, a loud crash, and thought, 'What's happening?' I was shocked to see the scene unfold." Another local commented, "When I came out, there was a man already on the ground, not exactly pinned but likely hit by the tree. He was breathing, so I hope he wasn't critically injured."

A souvenir shop owner nearby noted, "When I passed by, he seemed unconscious, and didn't respond when I asked if he was okay."

The victim, a 62-year-old high school teacher from Mie Prefecture, was supervising a student excursion when the accident occurred. He suffered fractures to his collarbone, lumbar spine, and legs, requiring several months for recovery. Fortunately, none of the students were injured.

Photos taken before the accident show the cherry tree, a weeping sakura, looming over Sanneizaka.

Another souvenir shop owner mentioned, "There were no signs that the tree was going to fall; it was sudden."

At the time of the incident, Sanneizaka was bustling with tourists, described by a witness as "packed like a crowded train."

One tourist expressed surprise at the size of the tree.

The removal of the tree was completed by Tuesday afternoon, and Sanneizaka was reopened to the public.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the tree's collapse.

Source: ANN