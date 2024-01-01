Japan's Best Sakura in Full Bloom

HOKKAIDO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Regarded as one of Japan's finest, the cherry blossom-lined Niijukken Road in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, has reached its peak bloom during Golden Week.

A straight road approximately 7 kilometers long, Niijukken Road is lined with about 2,200 trees, including Ezo Mountain and Miyama Cherry, flanking either side. Full bloom was declared on Saturday.

The Shizunai Sakura Festival will continue until May 3rd, offering a stunning display of springtime beauty to locals and visitors alike.

Source: TBS