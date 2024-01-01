Japan's Commitment to Inclusive Employment Highlighted at OECD

PARIS, May 03 (News On Japan) - During his visit to France, Prime Minister Kishida, as chair at the OECD Ministerial Council, declared his commitment to removing employment barriers facing women and the elderly.

Prime Minister Kishida stated, "Along with reversing the declining birthrate trend, we will eliminate employment barriers for women and the elderly to achieve sustainable growth."

On the topic of wage increases, he boasted that Japan is seeing the highest levels in about 30 years, emphasizing the need to revive Japan's earning power.

He also expressed concern over the challenges of achieving consensus in an increasingly diverse international community, particularly in light of emerging economies like China. "It's becoming increasingly difficult to find common ground as the rise of emerging countries progresses and the international community diversifies," he noted.

Furthermore, Kishida appealed for a collective understanding within the OECD to form an "international order that is free and open, based on the rule of law."

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Japan's membership in the OECD, which currently includes 38 countries, with Japan and South Korea being the only members from Asia.

Prime Minister Kishida emphasized his commitment to continue efforts to include emerging nations from Southeast Asia and Latin America, often referred to as the Global South, into the OECD.

