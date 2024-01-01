Travel | May 03

Fukuoka's Hakata Dontaku Port Festival Opens

FUKUOKA, May 03 (News On Japan) - During the Golden Week holidays, the "Hakata Dontaku Port Festival," known for attracting the largest number of visitors nationwide, has commenced. Blessed with clear weather, the city of Fukuoka is completely enveloped in the festive spirit.

A reporter at the scene stated, "Today marks the opening of the Hakata Dontaku Port Festival. The main street is alive with people in colorful costumes performing various acts."

This year, the festival expects about 26,000 participants over two days, adding a vibrant touch to the streets of Fukuoka.

The main venue stretches approximately 1,270 meters from Watanabe Street to Tenjin.

An audience member shared, "I really enjoy the parade—it's like a mix of highlights and marching bands."

The reporter added, "Special spectator seats, which allow a premium view of the parade, have been installed for the first time in five years."

Around 400 seats have been set up in the Suikoen (Water Park), which allow re-entry and provide a full day's entertainment.

While advance tickets are sold out, there are a limited number of tickets available on the day.

A young girl commented, "It's fun with so many people around."

A man on a solo assignment in Fukuoka said, "I came here once 20 years ago, but I really wanted to show it to my family." His son added, "I don't really see what's fun about it." The man replied, "He's honest."

No worries! With an expected turnout of 2 million people, a variety of opinions are welcome.

This year's festival subtitle, created by elementary school students, is "Deliver! Festival Smiles and Energy!!"

Source: KBC

