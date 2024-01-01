Travel

Full Sail Ahead for Lady of the Sea

Toyama, May 06 (News On Japan) - The sailing ship Kaiwo Maru displayed all its sails Sunday in a "Full Sail Exhibition" against a backdrop of a blue Imizu sky in Toyama Prefecture. The event showcased the ship's iconic white sails, earning it the nickname "Lady of the Sea."

On the morning of May 5, 72 volunteers aged from their teens to 80s, who had received prior training, collaborated to unfurl the sails of the Kaiwo Maru​ (Anime Corner)​. The ship, originally a training vessel for a maritime school, holds this "Full Sail Exhibition" ten times a year, where all 29 sails are unfurled, revealing the ship’s elegant form.

The mainmast of the Kaiwo Maru stands at a towering height of 46 meters, and onlookers watched the volunteers at work with bated breath. One volunteer expressed excitement but admitted to still being scared during the work.

Source: ANN

