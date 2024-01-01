Society

U.S. Eases Cannabis Regulations While Japan Imposes Strict Penalties

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - The United States is moving towards easing cannabis regulations, while Japan maintains strict controls. How should Japan approach cannabis in the future?

Some may think cannabis is freely available in the U.S., but this is a misconception. In fact, cannabis use is still prohibited in roughly half of U.S. states.

Previously, the U.S. categorized drugs into five classes based on abuse potential. Cannabis was classified as "Schedule I," the most dangerous category, alongside heroin. However, a new policy will reclassify cannabis at the same level as some painkillers. The Associated Press reported that this easing of regulations removes a major hurdle for nationwide legalization.

Several U.S. states, including New York, Nevada, and Illinois, have already legalized cannabis. But this trend is not unique to the U.S.

In 2018, Canada legalized cannabis, and last month, Germany followed suit. It seems that global attitudes towards cannabis are becoming more positive.

However, Japan is taking a different approach. The country is expected to enact a revised law, including changes to the Cannabis Control Act, this year.

Health Minister Takemi stated, "We believe that making it an offense to use cannabis will curb the spread of abuse."

Previously, cannabis possession and transfer were punishable offenses in Japan. The revised law also prohibits use and introduces penalties. The measure aims to prevent misuse among young people, but it has drawn criticism online.

Source: ANN

