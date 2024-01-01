Shortage of Ninja at Historical Theme Park

HOKKAIDO, May 09 (News On Japan) - Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura, a historical theme park in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, is experiencing a ninja shortage due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has reduced the number of actors available.

The theme park, which offers visitors a taste of Edo period streets and culture, has become a popular tourist spot not only for its dramatic ninja shows and Oiran courtesan displays but also for its appeal to international tourists. However, the park is now facing significant staffing challenges. Seven years ago, the park had about 40 performers, but now only about 30 remain.

The dwindling number of performers, aggravated by the aging workforce, means that it is increasingly difficult to deliver the same level of dynamic performances. Some older actors express physical difficulties in maintaining the vigorous activity required. "As you get older, of course, it becomes physically harder to perform," one veteran ninja noted.

Amid these challenges, the arrival of 18-year-old Aizawa Ion from Hakodate has brought a fresh burst of energy to the team. Ion, who has been fascinated by ninjas since childhood, dreams of transforming this passion into a professional career. "Since I visited this village as a child, the image of ninjas has stayed with me, and I've always wanted to become one," Ion said.

In her role as an Edo period town girl, Ion is now making her debut at Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura, greeting visitors with a smile and aiming to make each guest's experience memorable. "When I change into costume, I feel a shift in spirit, eager to bring joy to our guests," Ion explained.

Yamada, a director at the village and a seasoned ninja performer, sees great potential in young recruits like Ion. "It's exhilarating to see the energy they bring. When young people join, they start their journey of rigorous ninja training," Yamada said. He also mentioned that the skills these young performers acquire could someday contribute to digital media, such as motion capture technology used in filmmaking and gaming, further highlighting the enduring appeal of ninja arts.

Source: TBS