TOKYO, May 14 (News On Japan) - The number of people using international flights at Kansai Airport during this year's Golden Week reached approximately 694,600, a 63% increase compared to last year, according to the Osaka Immigration Bureau.
The breakdown includes 176,270 Japanese travelers and 518,330 foreign tourists.
However, compared to 2019, the number of Japanese travelers remains at about 40% of pre-pandemic levels. The decline is attributed to factors such as the yen's depreciation.
Source: YOMIURI