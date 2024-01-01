News On Japan
Travel

Foreign Tourists Increase but Japanese Travelers Remain Low Compared to Pre-COVID Levels

TOKYO, May 14 (News On Japan) - The number of people using international flights at Kansai Airport during this year's Golden Week reached approximately 694,600, a 63% increase compared to last year, according to the Osaka Immigration Bureau.

The breakdown includes 176,270 Japanese travelers and 518,330 foreign tourists.

However, compared to 2019, the number of Japanese travelers remains at about 40% of pre-pandemic levels. The decline is attributed to factors such as the yen's depreciation.

Source: YOMIURI

POPULAR NEWS

Shinjuku Stabbing: Suspect's Obsessive Behavior Uncovered

In a shocking incident on May 8, a 25-year-old woman was murdered in a high-rise apartment in Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Both the victim and the suspect were known to each other, with new testimonies shedding light on the tumultuous relationship that culminated in the tragedy.

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Foreign Tourists Increase but Japanese Travelers Remain Low Compared to Pre-COVID Levels

The number of people using international flights at Kansai Airport during this year's Golden Week reached approximately 694,600, a 63% increase compared to last year, according to the Osaka Immigration Bureau.

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Nagaragawa Cormorant Fishing Season Opens

The season for the traditional cormorant fishing on the Nagaragawa River, which boasts a history of over 1,300 years, commenced on May 11th in Gifu City.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

Unlocking Adventure: An Exciting Time to Book a Holiday in Niseko!

Niseko, Japan, a name synonymous with snow-laden landscapes, adrenaline-pumping terrain, and unparalleled Yotei views, is beckoning travelers with an irresistible invitation for the 2024-25 ski season.

Shortage of Ninja at Historical Theme Park

Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura, a historical theme park in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, is experiencing a ninja shortage due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has reduced the number of actors available.

JR East Halts Reduction of Ticket Offices

Facing a surge in foreign visitors to Japan and seasonal crowds at the start of fiscal periods, JR East has decided to temporarily maintain the current number of its ticket offices, known as 'Midori no Madoguchi.'